Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in for her first elected term in office following her landslide election victory in a tightly controlled ceremony held amid protests, political tension, and a nationwide internet blackout now in its sixth day.

The swearing-in took place at the Tanzania People’s Defence Force parade grounds on Monday in Dodoma, an unprecedented venue for a presidential inauguration, traditionally held in a public stadium before thousands of citizens.

The ceremony was closed to the public, with only select government officials, security chiefs, and invited foreign dignitaries in attendance.

Immediately after taking her oath of office, President Suluhu was honoured with a ceremonial gun salute from the military.

Security remained tight across Dodoma during the inauguration, with heavily armed police and soldiers deployed around the capital.

The Independent National Electoral Commission announced earlier that Suluhu won Thursday’s election with 97.66 percent of the vote, securing more than 31.9 million of the 32.7 million ballots cast. The result extends her presidency for a second term.

The election excluded several key opposition figures, including Tundu Lissu of Chadema and Luhaga Mpina, both of whom were barred from running.

Several regional leaders, including Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, and Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, attended the inauguration.

Suluhu Hassan was sworn in 2021 as the country’s first female president, two days after the death of President John Magufuli.

Violence

The election has been marred by reports of violence, opposition boycotts, and internet restrictions that began days before voting and have continued since.

“What happened is not Tanzanian and not part of our culture. Some of the young men who were arrested were foreigners from outside our country, and our security forces are investigating this matter,” Suluhu said.

She urged Tanzanian security agencies to ensure normal life resumes.