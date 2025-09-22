TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye's top diplomat Fidan meets Saudi, Australian counterparts in New York
Hakan Fidan meets with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Penny Wong at the Turkevi Centre, says the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meets with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan. / AA
September 22, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met separately with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in New York, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

The meetings took place at the Turkevi Centre, or Turkish House, on Monday, the ministry stated on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Top Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Fidan, are in New York as world leaders gather for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, which will take place from September 23-29.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
