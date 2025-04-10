US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day moratorium on implementing his shock-and-awe tariff regime, placing all countries on a 10 percent baseline, except China, which now faces a whopping 125 percent tax.

Just a day before, Trump had bragged that several countries are “kissing my @#$” and trying to negotiate trade deals.

The US President’s bombastic comments came amid a global economic firestorm, with trillions of dollars being wiped out across bourses, including the American market .

While the market blowback might have prompted Trump to hit the pause button, several countries have indeed dispatched their top trade representatives to Washington to find common ground with the new American global policies.

Among the states seeking a non-retaliatory path to mending ties with Washington are some of the world’s biggest economies like Japan, India and South Korea.

Some other Asian nations such as Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia – the last being hit with a 49 percent tariff – are also keen for a negotiated settlement, unlike China, which has responded in kind to Trump’s tariffs.

Economic analysts say that unlike China, which is the biggest adversary to the US on the global stage, these Asian states want to adopt cooperative attitudes and strike deals for lower US tariffs on their exports through bilateral meetings.

“India was taken aback by a 26 percent reciprocal tariff, which is 2.5x+ of the current tariff gap. Indian policymakers seek to avoid retaliation, hoping to gain a bilateral trade agreement with the US and then lower the effective tariff rate,” says Dan Steinbock, an internationally-acclaimed author with expertise on the multipolar world economy.

South Korea’s acting President Han Duck-soo also signalled that the Asian state wants to negotiate with the US.

“I don’t think that kind of fighting back will improve the situation dramatically,” he told CNN. “I think we should, in a very cool way, assess what this kind of 25 percent means for us, and we should, in a very cool way, negotiate with them,” he added.

Negotiate to lower tariffs

Though China is trying to create an Asian front against the US tariffs, “the region is diverse”, Steinbock tells TRT World.

“Exporters like Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, even Thailand and Malaysia are taking disproportionate hits. More insular large commodity producers like Indonesia are no longer immune,” he says.

On Monday, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh demanded a 45-day delay in the imposition of US tariffs on the Asian state in exchange for buying defence products and other goods from Washington, which had led a disastrous military invasion of the communist state from the mid-1950s to mid-1970s.

Vietnam also dispatched the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc to Washington to negotiate with Scott Bessent, Trump’s Treasury Secretary.