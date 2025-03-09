A recent surge in violence and escalating political tensions in South Sudan are putting a fragile peace process in jeopardy, a UN human rights commission warned Saturday.

It comes after several key arrests, including officials loyal to Vice President Riek Machar, that have cast doubt on the future of the 2018 peace agreement that ended a brutal civil war.

"We are witnessing an alarming regression that could erase years of hard-won progress," Yasmin Sooka, chairperson of the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan, said in a statement.

She urged leaders to "urgently refocus on the peace process, uphold the human rights of South Sudanese citizens, and ensure a smooth transition to democracy." Tensions erupted earlier this month when security forces loyal to President Salva Kiir arrested two ministers and several senior military officials linked to Machar.

It came amid violent clashes between national forces and the White Army militia, a group predominantly from Machar’s ethnic Nuer community, in the northern town of Nasir. -Fragile peace agreement The violence has sparked fears that the power-sharing agreement, which was supposed to unite the country's warring factions under a single government, is unraveling.

"Rather than fueling division and conflict, leaders must urgently refocus on the peace process," Sooka urged.

