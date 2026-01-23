German police have launched an investigation into a violent assault that left two men injured during a pro-YPG terror group demonstration, as similar protests turned violent across the country this week.

A 23-year-old man was stabbed with a sharp object and a 20-year-old was beaten when they got into a confrontation with a larger group of demonstration participants, Stuttgart police said in a statement on Friday.

Emergency services transported the 23-year-old to a hospital, while the attackers fled in an unknown direction. Authorities asked witnesses who saw the incident or the assailants to contact the criminal police.

The assault occurred during a demonstration organised on Wednesday evening by supporters of the YPG terror group that descended into chaos as protesters repeatedly ignited pyrotechnics and attacked passing vehicles and police officers.

The demonstrators were protesting the Syrian government's military operations against the YPG terror group in northeastern Syria.

The operations began after the group failed to comply with a ceasefire agreement that required it to withdraw forces east of the Euphrates River and transfer administrative control of key provinces to Damascus.

In Munich, the YPG terror group's supporters occupied the Social Democratic Party (SPD) office on Thursday evening, protesting Germany's coalition government for not intervening against Syrian army's operations and continuing support to the Syrian government.