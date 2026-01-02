The Middle East’s already complex battlefields have entered a new phase after Saudi Arabia carried out air strikes on UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces in Yemen’s Hadramaut province, following allegations that separatist fighters ambushed government troops moving to retake military positions, a move that marks a sharp escalation in tensions between Gulf allies.

The clashes came after the STC’s recent territorial expansion in eastern Yemen, the closure of Aden airport to a Saudi delegation, and growing concern in Riyadh that separatist forces are consolidating control near Saudi Arabia’s border.

In response, the UN-recognised, Riyadh-backed Yemeni government has demanded that UAE forces withdraw from the northeast, underscoring a deepening rift between the two Gulf states over the future of the divided country.

Although the UAE has announced plans to withdraw its forces, Saudi air strikes on STC positions on Friday suggest the confrontation is unlikely to de-escalate, as Riyadh signals a willingness to adopt more forceful measures against Abu Dhabi-linked forces across Yemen.

“Saudi Arabia is expected to launch more air strikes against STC-affiliated armed groups, potentially expanding them into ground operations mobilising Riyadh-backed Dera al-Watan forces aimed at securing control of the Hadramaut and Mahri provinces in eastern Yemen,” Esam Alahmadi, a Yemeni political analyst and a sociology PhD researcher at Selcuk University, tells TRT World.

On the other hand, the UAE will continue to support the STC-linked armed groups, smuggling weapons to them and “intensifying its activities against Saudi Arabia, as well as other groups advocating the unity of Yemen more than ever before,” he says.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have differences not only on Yemen but also on other critical geopolitical issues, from the Sudan conflict to Israeli expansion across the Middle East.

There are growing links between the UAE-backed STC and Israel. The STC leadership recently disclosed their intent to join the Abraham Accords, as their main supporter, the UAE, already did.

‘Differing visions’

Analysts view the Saudi-UAE rift as a structural political conflict rather than a temporary crisis, rooted in 'differing visions” for Yemen's future.

The Saudi-UAE face-off is an interesting turning point for the Yemen war because the two rich Gulf states intervened in the war-ravaged Arab country’s civil war to eradicate Iran-backed Houthis from the northwest and the Red Sea coast.

The country has been divided into different zones, each allied with various regional powers ranging from Iran to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Iran-backed Houthis, the followers of Zaidis, an offshoot of Shia Islam, control northwestern Yemen, including the country’s ancient capital Sanaa.

The STC, with UAE support, controls most of the south, including important port cities like Aden and Mukalla, advocating the possibility of a separatist Southern Yemeni state.

The Saudi-backed internationally recognised government, known as the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), does not have direct rule over significant territories, except for some parts of Marib and Taiz provinces in the western part of the country.

While the PLC was formed in 2022 with the blessings of both Saudis and the UAE, the STC refused to integrate its military forces under the Council’s command, which increased tensions between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

Yemen’s civil war led to a significant humanitarian crisis, leaving nearly 20 million people in need of aid and displacing 4.5 million people.

“Saudi Arabia views Yemen as a strategic security and border depth that must be governed through a unified state, while the UAE has treated it as an open arena for strategic influence centered on ports, islands, and local forces,” Adel al-Shuja'a, the former spokesman of Ali Abdullah Saleh, the late Yemeni president, who was killed by Houthis in 2017, tells TRT World.

For the UAE, which has no borders with the war-torn country, it does not matter much who controls the Hadramaut and Al-Mahra provinces, which have large geographies in northeast Yemen.

But the identity of those who hold power in these provinces, which neighbour Saudi Arabia, makes a crucial difference for Riyadh due to its border and national security implications, according to al-Shuja’a, who is also a member of the executive committee of the internationally recognised government’s ruling party, the General People’s Congress.