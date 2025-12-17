Renewed border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia entered their 11th day on Wednesday, with at least 52 people killed on both sides since the conflict reignited on December 7.

Cambodia’s Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that the Thai army carried out artillery attacks and drone strikes in the border region, according to the Khmer Times.

The ministry added that Cambodian forces responded by firing BM-21 rockets at Thai positions.

The developments came after Thai soldiers captured the Chong Anh Ma area following heavy fighting, according to public broadcaster Thai PBS.

Ceasefire demands

Thailand said on Tuesday that Cambodia must be the first to announce a ceasefire to halt the deadly clashes, which have displaced more than 700,000 people on both sides of the border.

Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maratee Nalita Andamo said any ceasefire must meet specific conditions and be credible, urging Cambodia to “sincerely cooperate in demining efforts along the border” to end the conflict.