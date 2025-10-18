WAR ON GAZA
Israel kills 11 members of one family in new violation of Gaza ceasefire
Civil Defence says victims include seven children and two women who were targeted without warning after crossing the "yellow line."
Israeli strike kills 11 members of one family, including seven children, in Gaza’s al-Zeitoun district / Reuters
October 18, 2025

The Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza has said that an Israeli air strike killed 11 members of one family after targeting their vehicle without warning in Gaza City’s eastern al-Zeitoun neighbourhood.

Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said the vehicle, carrying 11 members of the Shaaban family, including seven children and two women, was hit shortly after it crossed the “yellow line.”

He said the attack occurred without any prior warning.

"It was possible to warn them or deal with them in a way that would not lead to death," said Basal.

"But what happened confirms that the occupation remains thirsty for blood and determined to commit crimes against innocent civilians."

‘New massacre’

The "yellow line" is an unofficial demarcation separating areas where Israeli forces are stationed from those where Palestinians are allowed to move within Gaza.

A ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, brokered through regional and international mediation and implemented on October 10, stipulates a partial Israeli withdrawal from several areas in Gaza to new positions within the enclave known as the "yellow line."

Hamas said Israel committed a "new massacre" by targeting the Shaaban family as they attempted to check their home in al-Zeitoun.

"The massacre that claimed the lives of 11 martyrs in al-Zeitoun exposes the occupation’s deliberate intent to target civilians," the group said in a statement.

The movement added that Israel’s actions showed it "remains intent on violating the ceasefire and pursuing civilians wherever they go," describing the attack as a "flagrant breach" of the truce.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
