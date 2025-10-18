The Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza has said that an Israeli air strike killed 11 members of one family after targeting their vehicle without warning in Gaza City’s eastern al-Zeitoun neighbourhood.

Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said the vehicle, carrying 11 members of the Shaaban family, including seven children and two women, was hit shortly after it crossed the “yellow line.”

He said the attack occurred without any prior warning.

"It was possible to warn them or deal with them in a way that would not lead to death," said Basal.

"But what happened confirms that the occupation remains thirsty for blood and determined to commit crimes against innocent civilians."