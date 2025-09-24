Explosions shake the walls of the dim basement in Gaza City where Noor Abu Hassira and her three daughters are sheltering.

They can’t see much through a small, raised window.

But if the sounds of buzzing drones and booming airstrikes are any indication, Israeli forces are getting closer.

Abu Hassira is staying behind despite Israeli warnings to flee.

She has debilitating leg injuries from an air strike that destroyed her home at the start of the genocidal war and, like many in the devastated territory, she cannot come up with the $2,000 she says it would cost to move to southern Gaza and pitch a tent in a displacement camp.

While most Palestinians in Gaza City have fled south at some point in the 23-month long war, Abu Hassira has been largely bedridden — except for the 11 times she's had to relocate within her city to keep safe from Israeli assaults.

Her husband is in an Israeli prison, and she and her young girls — Jouri, Maria and Maha — are among the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians still in Gaza City, which before the war had a million residents.

“It feels like we’re just waiting to die, I don’t really care that much anymore,” Abu Hassira wrote over text.

Israel says its offensive is aimed at destroying Hamas and freeing hostages taken during the attack that started the war.

It says it is taking steps to mitigate harm to civilians.

If the Abu Hassira family could somehow make it to the south, their troubles would not be over.

“I’m afraid to live in a tent with my daughters. I’m afraid we will drown in the winter. I’m afraid of insects. How will we get water?” she said.

An air strike destroyed their home

Eight months before the war, Abu Hassira and her family moved into an apartment in Gaza City.

She worked as a medical lab technician.

Her husband, Raed, was a journalist for a media outlet suspected of links to Hamas resistance movement.

Abu Hassira said her husband was not a member of Hamas.

Jouri, their oldest, was in elementary school.

Maria was about to start kindergarten. Maha was just a baby.

“We worked and saved for 10 years to have a comfortable, nice home — our dream house. Now it’s gone,” she said.

After Palestinian resistance fighters attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, Israel started its genocidal campaign with heavy air strikes across Gaza and a ground invasion.

That December, the Abu Hassiras' apartment building was struck.

The blast collapsed a concrete pillar that pinned Abu Hassira under the rubble, shattering her shoulders, back and legs and knocking her into a coma.

Her daughters were also buried in the rubble, though all survived.

Israeli troops raided the hospital Abu Hassira awoke at Shifa Hospital.

Her daughter, Maria, lay beside her with a fractured skull.

Israeli forces had raided the hospital weeks earlier, accusing Hamas of sheltering there.

Supplies were running low.

It was packed with displaced families and doctors were preoccupied with a steady flow of casualties coming through the gates.

Her husband sent the other two girls to stay with an uncle so he could care for the mother and daughter at the hospital.

“He would change my diapers, my clothes,” Abu Hassira said.

“I lay on my back for three months, and he took care of me, combed my hair, and bathed me.”

In March 2024, Israeli troops raided the hospital again, arresting scores of men, including Abu Hassira's husband.

He is now one of hundreds of Palestinian men Israel has rounded up during the war whose whereabouts and legal status remain unknown.

She hasn’t heard from him, but Addameer, a Palestinian legal aid group, said an attorney visited him in an Israeli prison last November.