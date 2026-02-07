POLITICS
Australia warns protesters against disrupting Israeli President Herzog's Sydney visit
Herzog's Sunday visit sparks controversy, with human rights lawyers and activists calling for his arrest over Gaza genocide.
People protest against Israeli President Isaac Herzog's upcoming visit to Australia, at Hyde Park, in Sydney. / Reuters
February 7, 2026

Australian authorities have warned protesters outraged over Gaza genoicde by Israel to avoid violence in Sydney's streets as Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits the city to honour victims of the Bondi Beach mass shooting.

Police said on Saturday they will deploy in large numbers during the Israeli head of state's visit, following the December 14 attack on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration that killed 15 people.

"It's really important that there’s no clashes or violence on the streets in Sydney," New South Wales Premier Chris Minns told reporters.

"Our clear message is in an unambiguous way that we’re hoping that people can remain calm and respectful during that presidential visit."

Minns said there would be a "massive policing presence" in Sydney on Monday afternoon.

State police have declared the visit a "major event", a designation that allows officers to separate different groups to reduce the risk of confrontation.

Genocide against Palestinians

Pro-Palestine activists have called for protests nationwide, including in parts of central Sydney where police have refused to authorise demonstrations under new powers introduced after the Bondi Beach attack.

Amnesty International Australia has urged supporters to rally for an end to what it described as genocide against Palestinians and has called for Herzog to be investigated for war crimes.

The UN's Independent International Commission of Inquiry found in 2025 that Herzog "incited the commission of genocide" by saying all Palestinians — an entire nation — were responsible for October 7, attack.

Australia's federal police have ruled out an arrest, telling lawmakers this week they received legal advice that Herzog has "full immunity" covering civil and criminal matters, including genocide.

