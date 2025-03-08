The struggle of Palestinian women in Gaza continues as they fight to keep their families percent of the 111,852 wounded.

Furthermore, 70 percent of Gaza’s 14,222 missing persons by January 18 were women and children. Over 2 million Palestinians, half of them women, were forcibly displaced, seeking refuge in makeshift tents or the ruins of their destroyed homes. Many were arrested and subjected to torture and medical neglect.

Pregnancy under siege

By January 21, Gaza had approximately 60,000 pregnant women, many at risk due to the collapse of health care services.

A Human Rights Watch report on Palestine in 2024 confirmed that the destruction of Gaza’s health care system left pregnant women without essential medical care, increasing the risk of complications before, during and after childbirth.

UN experts warned of a 300 percent increase in miscarriages in Gaza. On October 7, 2024, the UN Population Fund estimated that 155,000 pregnant and nursing women in Gaza faced extreme starvation, including 64,300 in catastrophic conditions.

Sole breadwinners amid famine

With thousands of men killed or imprisoned, Gaza’s women were forced to assume full responsibility for their families.

The destruction of 88 percent of infrastructure, including homes, schools and vital institutions, left little opportunity for economic recovery.

By January 2025, 13,901 women had lost husbands. Many others were left to care for their children alone after their husbands were arrested by Israeli forces.

With Gaza’s economy in ruins and humanitarian aid cut off, Palestinian women resorted to desperate measures for survival.

To combat starvation, they baked bread using animal feed, cooked wild herbs and drastically reduced their food intake to prioritise their children’s nutrition.