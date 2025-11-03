CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
Russia claims its forces have entered Ukraine's Pokrovsk
Pokrovsk serves as a critical logistics hub for Ukraine’s military operations in the Donetsk region.
Members of Ukraine’s White Angel police unit search for residents in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, amid Russia’s ongoing attacks, on May 21, 2025.
November 3, 2025

Russia claimed that it has advanced in the city of Pokrovsk in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, where intense clashes have continued for over a year.

A statement by the Ministry of Defence said on Monday that its forces “entered and consolidated” their positions in the city’s Prigorodny neighbourhood, adding that clashes continue near its railway station and industrial zone.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his forces maintain control over the situation at the frontline city, rejecting claims of its encirclement.

Moscow has repeatedly asserted territorial gains in its offensive towards the embattled city.

Pokrovsk serves as a critical logistics hub for Ukraine’s military operations in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately comment on Russia’s recent claim, and independent verification is difficult due to the conflict, which started in February 2022.

The ministry also claimed launching overnight air strikes targeting military industrial facilities, Ukrainian gas and energy facilities that supported their operation, military airfield infrastructure, and a weapons and military equipment repair facility.

Ukraine reports new Russian air strikes

Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, reported overnight air strikes across various regions, including the northeastern Sumy region, where one person was killed in the settlement of Trostianets, as well as the southern Mykolaiv region, where energy infrastructure was damaged and power cuts were recorded in 12 settlements.

Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure in recent months as winter approaches.

Ukraine's General Staff claimed in an earlier statement that it launched an overnight attack on the Saratov Oil Refinery, hitting the facility.

Saratov Governor Roman Busargin had warned about a drone attack threat in the region, but made no mention of the facility or any consequences from the attack.

The Russian Ministry of Defence separately said its air defences intercepted 64 Ukrainian drones overnight, of which 29 were downed over the Saratov region.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
