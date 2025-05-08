WORLD
1 min read
Chopper crash kills six in northern India
Incident occurred near Ganganani hot springs area, according to reports.
00:00
Chopper crash kills six in northern India
Authorities say relief and rescue work is underway. / Photo: X/@ndtv / Others
May 8, 2025

At least six passengers were killed after a chopper crashed in the Uttarakhand state of India, state media reported.

State-run Doordarshan News reported one more person was “seriously” injured after the helicopter crashed near the Ganganani hot springs area in the state’s Uttarkashi district.

“Administration and relief teams are present at the helicopter crash site,” it said.

The state’s chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and investigate the accident.

RECOMMENDED

“I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard and every situation is being monitored,” he wrote on X.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way