Greenland's prime minister said that 2025 has been an "eventful, if not dramatic" year for Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, stressing the need for stronger partnerships with countries and institutions that share common values.

Addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, marking the first-ever address by a Greenlandic leader to the chamber, Jens-Frederik Nielsen said Greenland is "no stranger to change," highlighting the resilience and cooperation that have defined the nation for thousands of years.

"Our people, the Greenlandic people is a proud people who have survived and thrived in the harsh condition of the Arctic for thousands of years. As we have dealt with these changes, one thing has remained constant, the recognition that we need each other," he said on Wednesday.

Nielsen underlined that cooperation and mutual respect form the core of Greenland's social and political fabric, both domestically and internationally.

"The country of Greenland is built on cooperation and the desire to cooperate based on fundamental values such as equality and respect for one another. This continues to be the core of Greenland today, also in our relations with the world outside of Greenland. We need cooperation and partnerships with like-minded countries and institutions who share our values," he added.

US President Donald Trump has expressed strong interest in acquiring Greenland as US territory, one way or another, citing its strategic location and resources, and suggested US control could benefit national security.