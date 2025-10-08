EUROPE
3 min read
Greenland PM seeks closer EU ties in historic first address amid Trump ambitions
"Cooperation and mutual respect form the core of Greenland's social and political fabric, both domestically and internationally," Jens-Frederik Nielsen says.
Greenland PM seeks closer EU ties in historic first address amid Trump ambitions
Nielsen praised the European Union for being a "stable, reliable and important partner." / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 8, 2025

Greenland's prime minister said that 2025 has been an "eventful, if not dramatic" year for Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, stressing the need for stronger partnerships with countries and institutions that share common values.

Addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, marking the first-ever address by a Greenlandic leader to the chamber, Jens-Frederik Nielsen said Greenland is "no stranger to change," highlighting the resilience and cooperation that have defined the nation for thousands of years.

"Our people, the Greenlandic people is a proud people who have survived and thrived in the harsh condition of the Arctic for thousands of years. As we have dealt with these changes, one thing has remained constant, the recognition that we need each other," he said on Wednesday.

Nielsen underlined that cooperation and mutual respect form the core of Greenland's social and political fabric, both domestically and internationally.

"The country of Greenland is built on cooperation and the desire to cooperate based on fundamental values such as equality and respect for one another. This continues to be the core of Greenland today, also in our relations with the world outside of Greenland. We need cooperation and partnerships with like-minded countries and institutions who share our values," he added.

‘Stable, reliable, important partner’

US President Donald Trump has expressed strong interest in acquiring Greenland as US territory, one way or another, citing its strategic location and resources, and suggested US control could benefit national security.

RECOMMENDED

Both Greenland and Denmark firmly rejected these overtures, emphasising its sovereignty; polls show most Greenlanders oppose US annexation.

Nielsen praised the European Union for being a "stable, reliable and important partner" for more than 40 years, noting that their cooperation has evolved from a focus on fisheries to now include education, raw materials, energy, biodiversity, research, and climate crisis.

"The EU has been a steadfast friend and has stood by us when we needed it the most," he said, expressing gratitude for the bloc's support during Greenland's current challenges.

He stressed that Greenland's emerging mineral sector could play a key role in securing the EU's supply of strategic and critical raw materials, as the island holds 24 of the 34 minerals identified by the EU as critical.

Nielsen also pointed to Greenland's vast untapped hydropower potential, saying connectivity is becoming increasingly crucial in today's global economy.

"If there is one message that I hope you take from what I have said today, it is this Greenland needs the European Union and the European Union needs Greenland," he said.

RelatedTRT World - Trump doesn't 'rule out' using the military to take control of Greenland

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out