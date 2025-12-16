Thousands of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians and a hospital were flooded after heavy rainfall in Gaza, triggered by a new low-pressure weather system, early on Tuesday.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, rainwater leaked into sections of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, particularly the reception and emergency department, causing operations to be disrupted.

Al-Shifa Hospital, the biggest medical complex of Gaza, had been exposed to numerous Israeli strikes over the course of two years of genocide and sustained severe damage.

Gaza health ministry's rehabilitation efforts following the ceasefire have failed due to Israel’s prevention of the entry of needed equipment.

Witnesses told Anadolu that thousands of tents for displaced people were also flooded and blown away by strong winds that have been hitting the enclave since Monday evening.

"We woke up with the sound of strong winds hitting our tent. We tried to secure it and hold on to it, but the winds uprooted the tent, and all our belongings flew away,” displaced Palestinian Khaled Abdel Aziz told Anadolu.

“I'm outside with my wife and children, sitting in the rain. There is nowhere to shelter," he said.