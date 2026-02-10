US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick admitted on Tuesday to having lunch on the private island of late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2012, but denied closer ties, amid bipartisan calls for his resignation.

A rising number of US lawmakers have called for Lutnick to step down from President Donald Trump's cabinet, as files released by the Justice Department contradicted earlier comments that he severed ties with Epstein more than two decades ago.

Among them, records have emerged showing Lutnick's plans in 2012 to meet Epstein for lunch in Little Saint James, notoriously known as Epstein Island.

"We had lunch on the island, that is true, for an hour," Lutnick told a Senate committee hearing.

But he stressed that he was with his wife, children and nannies.

"We were on family vacation," he said.

Asked if he saw anything untoward, Lutnick maintained that besides his family and that of another couple who were present, he only saw staff who worked for Epstein on the island.

"Over a 14-year period, I did not have any relationship with him. I barely had anything to do with that person," Lutnick told the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The billionaire was referring to a period starting in 2005, when he moved to a New York home where Epstein was his neighbour.

He said that he met Epstein when they were both in New York. But he has come under fire from US lawmakers.

Democratic Senator Adam Schiff said Monday that "Lutnick has no business being our Commerce Secretary, and he should resign immediately."

He added that Lutnick's earlier denial of dealings with Epstein "raise serious concerns about his judgement and ethics."