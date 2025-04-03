US stocks have ended with a sharp decline in the biggest one-day loss since 2020 after US President Donald Trump announced his long-awaited reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday after markets closed.

The market capitalisation of the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks on Thursday dropped more than $900 billion. The market sell-off was acknowledged by Trump, who compared the imposition of tariffs to "when a patient gets operated on."

"The markets are going to boom. The stock is going to boom. The country is going to boom. And the rest of the world wants to see — is there any way they can make a deal," Trump said on Thursday.

On the macroeconomic data side, the US foreign trade deficit declined 6.1 percent in February month-on-month to $122.7 billion.

Initial jobless claims in the country fell 6,000 to 219,000 last week, lower than the expected figure of 225,000.

The Dow Jones industrial average dove 3.98 percent, or 1,679.39 points, to end the day at 40,545.93, posting its worst day since June 2020.

The S&P 500 declined 4.84 percent, or 274.45 points, to 5,396.52, also its worst session since June 2020.

The Nasdaq Composite plummeted 5.97 percent, or 1,050.44 points, to 16,550.60, registering its biggest decline since March 2020.

The VIX Index, also known as the "fear index," soared 39.56 percent to 30.02.