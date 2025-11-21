South Korea’s ousted former President Yoon Suk-yeol was indicted on Friday for allegedly interfering in a military probe into the death of a Marine in 2023, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Yoon was questioned by a special counsel over suspicions that he ordered the presidential office and the defence ministry to overturn the initial findings in the death of Cpl Chae Su-geun to shield a Marine commander from responsibility.

The special counsel believes that he issued unlawful instructions that exceeded his presidential authority.

Yoon will stand trial on charges of abuse of power and tampering with official documents. His latest indictment comes on top of earlier charges related to his brief martial law decree on December 3.

Ten others have also been indicted, including former spy chief Cho Tae-yong and former defence minister Lee Jong-sup, whom Yoon appointed as the ambassador to Australia in March 2024, for their alleged involvement in Chae's case at Yoon's instructions.