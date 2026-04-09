US President Donald Trump has said that NATO failed to support the United States during its war with Iran, as Secretary General Mark Rutte described their White House meeting as a "very frank" and "very open" discussion.
"NATO wasn't there when we needed them, and they won't be there if we need them again," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
The president also referenced his past interest in acquiring Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, describing it as a "big, poorly run, piece of ice."
Alliance under pressure
His remarks followed a closed-door meeting with Rutte aimed at addressing the president's "disappointment" with the alliance.
In a CNN interview, Rutte said, “It was a very frank, it was a very open discussion. He clearly told me what he thought of what happened over the last couple of weeks.”
Rutte acknowledged that while most European countries fulfilled their promises, some did not.
"Some of them, yes, [failed] but a large majority... have done what they promised," he said.
He added that Europe served as a "platform of power projection" for the US, though he "totally understands" Trump's disappointment with those who fell short.
Rutte also rejected the view that NATO widely opposed the war.
"NATO has always taken the position that degrading these capabilities of nuclear and ballistic missiles is crucial," he said.
The discussion occurred as The Wall Street Journal reported the administration is weighing a plan to punish "unhelpful" members by moving US troops to more supportive nations.
Despite the tension, Rutte pointed to Trump's leadership in securing the "transformational" 5 percent commitment to GDP spending as a key legacy for the alliance.