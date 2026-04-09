US President Donald Trump has said that NATO failed to support the United States during its war with Iran, as Secretary General Mark Rutte described their White House meeting as a "very frank" and "very open" discussion.

"NATO wasn't there when we needed them, and they won't be there if we need them again," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The president also referenced his past interest in acquiring Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, describing it as a "big, poorly run, piece of ice."

Alliance under pressure

His remarks followed a closed-door meeting with Rutte aimed at addressing the president's "disappointment" with the alliance.

In a CNN interview, Rutte said, “It was a very frank, it was a very open discussion. He clearly told me what he thought of what happened over the last couple of weeks.”

Rutte acknowledged that while most European countries fulfilled their promises, some did not.