Russia on Thursday accused Ukraine of launching another overnight drone attack targeting the Russkaya compressor station, a key facility connected to the TurkStream gas pipeline.

Russian energy giant Gazprom said in a statement that the attack was successfully repelled and the facility continued operating normally.

"Tonight, between 00:40 and 01:00 (2140 and 2200 GMT), the Russkaya compressor station, which ensures the reliability of export gas supplies via the TurkStream gas pipeline, was attacked by three fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read.

Through the joint actions of the Russian Defence Ministry and mobile operational groups, the attack was repelled, and damage to the Gazprom facility was prevented, the company stated.

Related TRT World - Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting TurkStream pipeline infrastructure

TurkStream gas supplies to Türkiye, Europe

Russia delivers natural gas to Türkiye through two pipelines running beneath the Black Sea.