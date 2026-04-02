Russia on Thursday accused Ukraine of launching another overnight drone attack targeting the Russkaya compressor station, a key facility connected to the TurkStream gas pipeline.
Russian energy giant Gazprom said in a statement that the attack was successfully repelled and the facility continued operating normally.
"Tonight, between 00:40 and 01:00 (2140 and 2200 GMT), the Russkaya compressor station, which ensures the reliability of export gas supplies via the TurkStream gas pipeline, was attacked by three fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read.
Through the joint actions of the Russian Defence Ministry and mobile operational groups, the attack was repelled, and damage to the Gazprom facility was prevented, the company stated.
TurkStream gas supplies to Türkiye, Europe
Russia delivers natural gas to Türkiye through two pipelines running beneath the Black Sea.
The Blue Stream pipeline, launched in early 2003, has an annual capacity of 16 billion cubic metres and stretches approximately 1,213 kilometres.
The TurkStream gas pipeline consists of two separate lines.
One supplies gas directly to Turkish consumers, while the second transports gas onwards to countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe.
TurkStream has a total capacity of 31.5 billion cubic metres and began operations in January 2020.
TurkStream remains the only active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe, following the cessation of transit through Ukraine.
The starting point of TurkStream is the Russkaya compressor station, built near the city of Anapa.