WORLD
2 min read
Japan tariff envoy seeks 'win-win' deal with US
Despite being the biggest investor into the United States, Japan has still been pinched by steep levies imposed by Trump on imports of cars, steel and aluminium.
00:00
Japan tariff envoy seeks 'win-win' deal with US
Analysts said the outcome of Akazawa's visit could set the template for other countries' negotiations with US President Donald Trump's administration. / AP
April 16, 2025

Tokyo's envoy for US tariff talks has left for Washington, saying he was confident of a "win-win" outcome while protecting Japanese national interests.

"I am confident that we will be able to build a relationship of trust and conduct good negotiations that will lead to a win-win relationship," Ryosei Akazawa, who is economic revitalisation minister, told reporters on Wednesday.

Analysts said the outcome of Akazawa's visit could set the template for other countries' negotiations with US President Donald Trump's administration.

Despite being the biggest investor into the United States, Japan has still been pinched by steep levies imposed by Trump on imports of cars, steel and aluminium.

Trump last week paused his "reciprocal" duty of 24 percent on Japan, along with differing tariffs on most other nations.

Akazawa will meet Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer later on Wednesday.

Purchases of US defence hardware and natural gas from Alaska could be on the table during the negotiations, analysts said.

RelatedTRT Global - Ball in China's court on tariffs — Trump

Trump's reciprocal tariffs

RECOMMENDED

The minister, who studied at a US university and is close to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, said he wants to "protect our national interests" in talks with Bessent and Greer, who are "fond of Japan".

The Daiwa Institute of Research warned on Wednesday that Trump's reciprocal tariffs could cause a decline of 1.8 percent in Japan's real GDP by 2029.

US officials are also set to hold talks with South Korea and others, but Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management called the discussions with Japan a "canary in the tariff coal mine".

"If Japan secures a deal- even a half-baked one- the template is set. If they walk away empty-handed, brace yourself. Other nations will start pricing in confrontation, not cooperation," he wrote in a newsletter.

And "don't forget the elephant in the vault: Japan's still the biggest holder of US Treasuries. And that, my friend, is a whole lot of leverage", he added.

Top Japanese officials, including Ishiba, have brushed aside claims that Tokyo may have deliberately created volatility in the US Treasury market to force Trump's pause of reciprocal tariffs, saying that is not what allies would do.

RelatedJapan seeks exemption from Trump tariffs

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies