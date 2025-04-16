Tokyo's envoy for US tariff talks has left for Washington, saying he was confident of a "win-win" outcome while protecting Japanese national interests.

"I am confident that we will be able to build a relationship of trust and conduct good negotiations that will lead to a win-win relationship," Ryosei Akazawa, who is economic revitalisation minister, told reporters on Wednesday.

Analysts said the outcome of Akazawa's visit could set the template for other countries' negotiations with US President Donald Trump's administration.

Despite being the biggest investor into the United States, Japan has still been pinched by steep levies imposed by Trump on imports of cars, steel and aluminium.

Trump last week paused his "reciprocal" duty of 24 percent on Japan, along with differing tariffs on most other nations.

Akazawa will meet Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer later on Wednesday.

Purchases of US defence hardware and natural gas from Alaska could be on the table during the negotiations, analysts said.

Trump's reciprocal tariffs