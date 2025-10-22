Israeli forces have raided a village in the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria and carried out excavation works in the area, according to local media.

The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that Israeli forces advanced into the al-Hamidiyah village backed by heavy engineering equipment, including two drilling machines, a bulldozer, and a truck.

Israeli forces conducted excavations inside a site where Israeli troops have been stationed for about six months, in violation of Syrian sovereignty.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli or the Syrian authorities on the media report.