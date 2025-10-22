MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Israel violates Syrian sovereignty again, carries out excavations
In recent months, Israeli forces have staged several cross-border raids into Syria’s southern provinces.
Israel violates Syrian sovereignty again, carries out excavations
In recent months, the Israeli army has staged several cross-border raids into Syria’s southern provinces. / Reuters Archive
October 22, 2025

Israeli forces have raided a village in the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria and carried out excavation works in the area, according to local media.

The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that Israeli forces advanced into the al-Hamidiyah village backed by heavy engineering equipment, including two drilling machines, a bulldozer, and a truck.

Israeli forces conducted excavations inside a site where Israeli troops have been stationed for about six months, in violation of Syrian sovereignty.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli or the Syrian authorities on the media report.

RECOMMENDED

In recent months, the Israeli forces have staged several cross-border raids into Syria’s southern provinces, including Quneitra, despite international calls for halting violations of Syria’s sovereignty.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan: Türkiye, Syria won’t allow turmoil as Ankara pushes peace, regional cooperation

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation