Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump for his "support in defending Israel's skies", as Israel exchanged fire with Iran for a sixth day.

After decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war, fighting broke out on Friday when Israel launched a massive bombing campaign that prompted Iran to respond with missiles and drones.

"I want to thank President Trump, a great friend of the state of Israel," Netanyahu said in a televised statement on Wednesday.

"I thank him for being at our side, and I thank him for the support of the United States in defending Israel's skies."

He added that Israel was striking Iran with "tremendous power", while acknowledging that Israel had suffered "painful losses" in the war.

"We are striking the ayatollahs' regime with tremendous power," he said. "We are hitting their nuclear programme, their missiles, their military headquarters, the symbols of their power."