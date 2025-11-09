WAR ON GAZA
Israel continues to violate Lebanon truce with deadly strikes
Tensions have been mounting for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory.
Burak Uzun
November 9, 2025

Two people were killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, in the latest breach of a ceasefire agreement in place since November 2024, the health ministry said.

A ministry statement on Sunday said one person was killed in a strike targeting an area between Al-Sawwaneh and Khirbet Selm in Bint Jbeil.

The state news agency NNA reported that an Israeli drone fired three missiles into a pickup truck in the area.

Another person was killed in an attack on a car on the Houmine al-Fawqa–Hamila road in the Iqlim al-Tuffah area of Nabatieh, the news agency said.

NNA said Israeli drones also flew at low altitude over the Tyre district and its nearby areas, the Nabatieh province, the Iqlim Al-Tuffah region, and some parts of Bint Jbeil.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the strike.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and wounded nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

