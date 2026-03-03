The Indian government came under criticism on Tuesday for failing to condemn the US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, which killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and 786 others, including school children.

The South Asian nation’s main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Israel as “ill-timed” amid escalating hostilities involving Israel, Iran and the US.

Modi visited Israel last week, where he met his counterpart and addressed the Israeli parliament, two days before Israel and the US launched strikes against Iran on Saturday.

Congressional leader Rahul Gandhi said the government’s silence on recent military exchanges “undermined” India’s longstanding foreign policy principles that are “rooted in sovereignty and the peaceful resolution of disputes.”

In a post on X, Gandhi said escalating tensions were pushing “a fragile region toward wider conflict,” affecting millions of Indians living and working in the Middle East.

“The unilateral attacks on Iran, as well as Iran’s attacks on other Middle Eastern nations, must be condemned,” said Gandhi.

Amid rising voices against US-Israeli action within India, Modi called for peace and stability in the Middle East on Tuesday.

He also spoke to leaders of Gulf nations and condemned Iranian retaliation for the weekend strikes on Tehran.

Indian Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh also criticised the government’s silence on the US–Israel strikes. “Say something about the tyranny of America and Israel, Modi ji … Global dictator America’s tyranny will spread all over the world,” he said.