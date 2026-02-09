WORLD
1 min read
Hong Kong court hands media tycoon Jimmy Lai 20-year sentence under security law
Lai, a British citizen born in mainland China, found guilty on all three counts, including "conspiring to collude with foreign forces" and conspiracy to publish seditious materials.
Hong Kong court hands media tycoon Jimmy Lai 20-year sentence under security law
Police officers stand guard outside the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts ahead of the sentencing for Jimmy Lai, in Hong Kong, Monday, February 9 2026. / AP
February 9, 2026

A Hong Kong court has sentenced former media tycoon Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison on charges of violating the National Security Act, state media reported.

The High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in December found Lai guilty on all three counts, including two charges of "conspiring to collude with foreign forces" and a charge of conspiracy to publish seditious materials, Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.

A mitigation hearing for Lai's case began on January 12 and concluded on January 13.

The defendants in the national security case include Lai, Apple Daily Limited, Apple Daily Printing Limited and Apple Daily Internet Limited, all facing charges of "conspiracy to publish seditious materials and conspiracy to collude with external forces."

RECOMMENDED

Lai was also facing a separate charge of conspiring to collude with external forces.

The trial officially began on December 18, 2023 and has been presided over by three judges appointed under the national security law in Hong Kong.

RelatedTRT World - Hong Kong court convicts media tycoon Jimmy Lai on two major charges
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
In a first, Chinese satellite captures black hole devouring white dwarf
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands