A Hong Kong court has sentenced former media tycoon Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison on charges of violating the National Security Act, state media reported.

The High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in December found Lai guilty on all three counts, including two charges of "conspiring to collude with foreign forces" and a charge of conspiracy to publish seditious materials, Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.

A mitigation hearing for Lai's case began on January 12 and concluded on January 13.

The defendants in the national security case include Lai, Apple Daily Limited, Apple Daily Printing Limited and Apple Daily Internet Limited, all facing charges of "conspiracy to publish seditious materials and conspiracy to collude with external forces."