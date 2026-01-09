Minnesota authorities have announced they are opening their own investigation into the fatal shooting of a woman by a US immigration officer, as new footage apparently taken by the officer who fired the fatal shots shows him interacting with 37-year-old victim, Renee Good.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison stated on Friday that state and county authorities would collect evidence related to Wednesday’s shooting of Good, including witness videos and statements, after the Trump administration barred state authorities from collaborative investigation.

The decision came after Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the FBI had reversed its initial cooperation and blocked state investigators from accessing scene evidence, witness interviews and other material.

Moriarty said she was concerned that without the involvement of the state agency, her office might not receive sufficient evidence to determine whether state criminal charges are warranted.

"To be sure, there are complex legal issues involved when a federal law enforcement officer is involved. But the law is clear: we do have jurisdiction to make this decision," she said.

The FBI has taken possession of Good’s vehicle for forensic analysis, Moriarty added, raising the prospect of parallel state and federal probes.

US officials, including Vice President JD Vance, have dismissed the possibility of a federal officer, named in US media as Jonathan Ross, facing state charges.

However, Moriarty said Minnesota law is clear on jurisdiction.

New video of Minneapolis shooting

Earlier on Friday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey accused the Trump administration of attempting to predetermine the outcome of the investigation by excluding state authorities.