Poland to shut last Russian consulate after railway blast; Kremlin ‘regrets’ move
Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski announced the decision after authorities said two Ukrainian citizens allegedly acting on behalf of Russian intelligence were suspected of blowing up a railway line in Poland.
People inspect the site of the blast on railways on the Warsaw-Lublin line in Mika / Reuters
November 19, 2025

Poland has said it will close Russia’s last remaining consulate in the country following a railway explosion that Warsaw has blamed on individuals working for Moscow, prompting criticism from the Kremlin.

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski announced the decision on Wednesday after authorities said two Ukrainian citizens allegedly acting on behalf of Russian intelligence were suspected of blowing up a railway line in Poland. The blast has further strained already tense relations between the two neighbours.

Sikorski, quoted by state news agency PAP, said Warsaw had repeatedly warned Moscow that its diplomatic presence would be reduced if it continued what Poland considers hostile actions.

“In connection with this, though it will not be our full response, I have decided to withdraw consent for the operation of the last Russian consulate in Gdansk,” Sikorski said, adding that Russia would be formally notified within hours.

Once closed, Russia will be left with only its embassy in Warsaw.

The Kremlin denounced the decision, saying it reflected the complete breakdown in relations between the two countries.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow “regrets” the move and accused Poland of exhibiting “Russophobia.”

“Relations with Poland have completely deteriorated. This is probably a manifestation of this deterioration — the Polish authorities’ desire to reduce any possibility of consular or diplomatic relations to zero,” Peskov told reporters.

“One can only express regret here… This has nothing to do with common sense.”

Ties between Poland and Russia have sharply worsened since the start of the Ukraine conflict, with Warsaw emerging as one of Kiev’s strongest backers in Europe and accusing Moscow of repeated attempts to destabilise Polish security.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
