US
2 min read
US won't attack cartels on Mexican soil: Sheinbaum
Trump has accused Mexico of not doing enough to halt the flow of drugs into the United States.
US won't attack cartels on Mexican soil: Sheinbaum
Sheinbaum says US 'won't' attack cartels on Mexican soil / Reuters
November 4, 2025

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has downplayed the likelihood of US military action against cartels on Mexican soil, following a report that Washington is considering deploying troops south of the border.

"That won't happen," Sheinbaum told reporters on Tuesday in response to an NBC News report that President Donald Trump's administration is planning ground operations against her country's powerful cartels.

Trump has accused Mexico of not doing enough to halt the flow of drugs into the United States.

In addition to designating several Mexican cartels as "terrorist" organisations, he offered in April to send troops to Mexico to fight drug cartels, a proposal that Sheinbaum rejected.

During a meeting with Sheinbaum in September, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised her anti-drug efforts and vowed the US would respect Mexico's sovereignty.

RelatedTRT World - Mexico expels 26 cartel members to US

But on Monday, NBC reported that the Trump administration has begun training troops and intelligence officers for a potential mission on Mexican soil.

The report, which cited four unnamed current or former US officials, said, however, that the deployment was "not imminent" and that a final decision had not been made.

RECOMMENDED

An operation inside Mexico would mark a dramatic escalation of Trump's military campaign against Latin American drug traffickers.

US strikes on alleged drug boats in the Pacific and Caribbean in recent weeks have killed at least 65 people.

So far, most of the strikes have targeted Venezuelan vessels.

But last week, four boats were blown up near Mexico's territorial waters, resulting in at least 14 deaths.

A Mexican search for one reported survivor proved fruitless.

RelatedTRT World - Mexico's Sheinbaum slams US strikes in international waters

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates