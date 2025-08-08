BIZTECH
2 min read
Russia begins construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant
China is set to build two more plants in the resource-rich country, with the details to be revealed by the end of the year, Kazakh authorities reported.
Russia begins construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant
It has been officially announced that construction of the country's first nuclear power plant has begun in Kazakhstan's Almaty province. / AA
August 8, 2025

Russia on Friday started work to build the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, the world's biggest uranium producer and vast Central Asian state where Moscow, Beijing and Europe are all vying for influence.

Russia has historically been the sole dominant player in the region and is trying to maintain its leading position, while China has invested billions into Kazakhstan under its Belt and Road Initiative.

In a joint statement, Kazakhstan and Russia's nuclear agencies said that they had started "engineering surveys to select the optimal site and prepare project documentation for the construction of a large-capacity nuclear power plant".

"This project is Kazakhstan's strategic choice and a driver of long-term economic growth for the region and the country as a whole," said the head of the Kazakh nuclear agency Almasadam Satkaliev.

RelatedTRT Global - Is nuclear the answer as Central Asia looks for new energy sources to boost growth?

According to Kazakh authorities, China is also due to build two additional plants in the resource-rich nation, with further details to be disclosed by the end of the year.

RECOMMENDED

Kazakhstan supplies 43 percent of the world's uranium and is the third-largest supplier of raw uranium to the European Union.

But it struggles to generate enough electricity for domestic consumption and nuclear power is a sensitive topic in the country following Soviet-era nuclear tests that exposed 1.5 million people to radiation.

The first nuclear plant to be built near the half-abandoned village of Ulken on Lake Balkhash is set to take several years.

Russia's Rosatom said that the reactor will have a 60-year lifespan, with the possibility of extending it by a further two decades.

France and South Korea also competed for the rights to secure the contract to build the station, but Kazakhstan said it had chosen neighbouring Russia and China, which "objectively had the best bids".

Across the region, Russia also intends to construct a nuclear power station in Uzbekistan and wants to build a small-scale reactor in Kyrgyzstan.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
China courts Canada as Carney visits, urging distance from Washington
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify