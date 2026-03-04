WAR ON IRAN
3 min read
As air strikes rocked Tehran, 100,000 left in first two days of war, UN says
Conflict appears to be widening, though UN says there has been no rise in cross-border movements linked to the recent events so far.
As air strikes rocked Tehran, 100,000 left in first two days of war, UN says
Aftermath of an Israel-US strike on a police facility in Tehran, Iran. / Reuters
5 hours ago

The United Nations has said an estimated 100,000 people left Tehran in the first two days of the US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and March 1.

"In Iran, an estimated 100,000 people left Tehran in the first two days following the attacks," UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said in a situation report on Wednesday.

"Latest reports indicate no increase in cross-border movements linked to recent events. The situation at the Islam Qala border crossing with Afghanistan remains stable with no significant changes observed," it said.

Sparked by a massive US-Israeli attack that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the war has seen Tehran lash out with missile and drone strikes from Israel across the Gulf.

The strikes, launched on February 28, were carried out without congressional authorisation. The US Senate is scheduled to vote on Wednesday on a measure that could halt the offensive.

The conflict has since widened across the Middle East, with hundreds reported killed, including six US military personnel, as hostilities extend to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Israel, and the Persian Gulf.

Critics said the Trump administration has provided differing explanations for the offensive, at times describing it as a preemptive effort to weaken Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities, while at other times saying the strikes were necessary to protect American interests after Israel initiated its own offensive.

Marco Rubio, the US secretary of state, presented a somewhat different justification, saying the White House felt forced to strike Iran because its close ally, Israel, was determined to take action.

“It was abundantly clear that if Iran came under attack by anyone – the United States or Israel, or anyone – they were going to respond, and respond against the United States,” Rubio told reporters on Capitol Hill.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Children must not be 'collateral damage' in Middle East war: UN committee


Regional inferno

Wells Dixon, a senior attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights, said after reviewing Trump’s reasoning that it reflects military goals.

“Those are military policy objectives,” said Dixon. “They are not a legal basis to launch an armed attack against another country.”

Sen. Tim Kaine said he supported US efforts to defend Israel during previous Iranian attacks, “but that’s a very different matter than the US engaging in the affirmative initiation of war.”

The war in Iran has rapidly escalated to Lebanon. Israel unleashed air strikes and a ground invasion across southern Lebanon and the Beirut suburbs, against Hezbollah, Iran's staunch ally, killing many and displacing thousands.

At the same time, Iranian drones and missiles further fanned the flames by hitting US bases in the Gulf, drawing the conflict into a multi-front regional inferno with no swift end in sight.

RelatedTRT World - Over 100 sailors missing after Iranian warship 'attacked by foreign submarine' off Sri Lanka
Explore
'We are against this disaster': Spanish PM on US-Israeli offensive on Iran
Moscow accuses Ukraine of drone attack on LNG ship in Mediterranean
France plans G7 finance meeting on Middle East crisis
Kuwaiti F/A-18 identified as jet that shot down three US F-15 fighters in 'friendly fire': report
Uzbekistan's president introduces life imprisonment for pedophilia under new decree
11-year-old girl killed in Kuwait as debris from intercepted aerial targets hits a home
So it begins! War on Iran spooks investors as markets go into freefall
US raises risk level for travel to four Arab states in updated advisory
China begins grand political meetings to outline five-year growth plan
Myanmar junta starts rationing fuel for private vehicles, as Middle East crisis disrupt supply
South Korea Navy chief suspended over alleged role in failed martial law bid
ASEAN diplomats 'seriously concerned' over Middle East escalation, urge respect for UN Charter
Israeli-US war on Iran largest US military buildup in Middle East in decades: CENTCOM
US loses nearly $2 billion worth of military equipment in first 4 days of war on Iran
CIA station in Saudi Arabia struck by suspected Iranian drone — report