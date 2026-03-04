US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has agreed to testify before Congress as part of an investigation into his past ties to disgraced, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, lawmakers have said.

"Secretary Lutnick has proactively agreed to appear voluntarily before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform," Representative James Comer, the Republican chairman of the panel, said in a statement.

He did not specify a date.

The committee said Lutnick would take part in a transcribed interview regarding his previous relationship with Epstein.

Comer said he commended Lutnick’s "demonstrated commitment to transparency" and welcomed his willingness to engage with the investigation.

The Justice Department in January released millions of files related to Epstein, including emails that showed Lutnick visited Epstein’s private Caribbean island for lunch years after he had said he cut ties with him.

Lutnick, appointed to the post by President Donald Trump last year, has faced calls from Democrats and some Republicans to resign following the disclosures.