The Türkiye-EU High-Level Economic Dialogue is set to reconvene in Brussels on Thursday, marking a significant step in strengthening economic ties and fostering strategic cooperation between the two sides after a six-year break.

First established at a Türkiye-EU summit in 2015, the dialogue serves as a key platform for fostering economic discussions between Ankara and Brussels. Three meetings were previously held in 2016, 2017, and 2019 before the initiative was put on hold.

The decision to revive the talks was made at the EU General Affairs Council meeting last December and later endorsed at an EU heads of state and government summit. The move reflects a renewed commitment to expanding economic collaboration and addressing shared challenges.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will deliver the opening address alongside EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

The meeting will bring together high-level officials, business leaders, and representatives from financial institutions to explore ways to enhance bilateral economic ties.

Related TRT Global - Türkiye’s auto exports to US surpass $1B annually as tariff threat rises

Key issues on the agenda

The dialogue will focus on a broad range of topics critical to Türkiye-EU economic relations. The first session will feature ministerial-level discussions on macroeconomic conditions, competitiveness, and structural reforms, highlighting key areas of cooperation and policy alignment.

The second session will shift the focus to investment and trade opportunities, with leading Turkish and EU business executives joining representatives from major financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). These discussions are expected to pave the way for stronger economic integration and expanded investment flows between the two sides.

Türkiye’s vision for deeper economic integration

Ahead of the meeting, Simsek underscored the significance of reviving the dialogue, recalling his role in co-chairing the first meeting in 2016.