France has called for a NATO military exercise in Greenland and said it is "ready to contribute", the Elysee Palace said on Wednesday, as tensions grow amid repeated statements by US President Donald Trump about taking control of the Arctic island.

Greenland, a self-governing territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted Trump's interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.

As Trump refused to rule out using force to take the island and posted meme-like images to support his claim, Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell it, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the territory.