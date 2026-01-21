WORLD
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Several European countries are boosting their military presence in the Arctic island in the wake of US President Donald Trump's threats.
(FILE) Danish military forces participate in an exercise with troops from several European NATO members in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, Sept. 17 2025. / AP
January 21, 2026

France has called for a NATO military exercise in Greenland and said it is "ready to contribute", the Elysee Palace said on Wednesday, as tensions grow amid repeated statements by US President Donald Trump about taking control of the Arctic island.

Greenland, a self-governing territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted Trump's interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.

As Trump refused to rule out using force to take the island and posted meme-like images to support his claim, Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell it, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the territory.

France, Denmark, Sweden and Germany are boosting their military presence in Greenland through exercises and reconnaissance missions, while Trump has insisted the territory should be "in the hands of the US" to counter Russia and China.

On Saturday, Trump said Washington would impose 10 percent tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland starting on February 1 and rising to 25 percent in June until there is a deal for "the complete and total purchase of Greenland".

In response, European leaders rejected Trump's tariff threats against the eight European nations, and reiterated solidarity with Denmark.

SOURCE:AA
