US President Donald Trump shared a video on the Truth Social platform about the countrywide protests in Iran, claiming that protesters control the second-largest Iranian city, Mashhad.

Trump reposted a video from Israel's Channel 13 television, captioning it with: "More than one million people demonstrated: Iran's second-largest city has fallen under protesters' control, regime forces have left the city."

Mashhad, with a population of around 4 million and located near the borders with Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, is also home to the holy shrine of Imam Reza, a major pilgrimage site.

The video's claim of over one million protesters taking control of Mashhad appears unverified, as independent reports do not support security forces fully leaving, or the city falling to protesters.

Trump previously suggested that the US would intervene if Iran attacks protesters, stating: "If Iran violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the US will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go."

Later, in comments reported on January 8, Trump attributed some of the deaths during the protests to problems of crowd control and stampedes.

He said: "Well, some were killed because of, you know, crowd control issues and other things. I don't know."

Trump added that he was monitoring the situation very closely, noting the large size of the crowds.

He continued: "There was a stampede. There were three stampedes and people died, and I'm not sure I can necessarily hold anyone responsible for that."