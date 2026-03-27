TÜRKİYE
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Senseless war in Middle East is costing all of humanity: Erdogan
Erdogan highlighted the wide-ranging global repercussions of the conflict, noting that disruptions are being felt across critical sectors.
Senseless war in Middle East is costing all of humanity: Erdogan
Türkiye’s President Erdogan says this senseless, unlawful war is costing all humanity, not just those involved / AA
March 27, 2026

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that the global consequences of war in the Middle East are intensifying, saying the burden of war is being borne far beyond the immediate parties involved.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum Türkiye Country Strategy Meeting held at the Dolmabahce Office on Friday, Erdogan described the ongoing war as “senseless, unlawful, and unnecessary", stressing that its costs are being shared by all of humanity.

“For the past month, the price of this senseless, unlawful, and unnecessary war, which has deeply shaken our region, is being paid not only by the parties involved but by all of humanity,” he said.

Erdogan highlighted the wide-ranging global repercussions of the conflict, noting that disruptions are being felt across critical sectors.

“The negative effects of the war are felt throughout the world, from energy markets to the functioning of production, information technology, transportation, and trade networks,” he stated.

He emphasised that while diplomacy and dialogue remain viable paths to resolving the crisis, those opportunities are being undermined.

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“While there is an opportunity to find common ground through diplomacy and dialogue, we, as a whole humanity, are all bearing the burden of the sabotage of these avenues,” he said.

The Turkish president warned that the consequences would worsen if the war continues.

“It is a fact that if the conflicts do not end, the price to be paid will increase. Geographical distance will be meaningless in this process,” he added.

Türkiye has repeatedly called for de-escalation in the region while urging all sides to return to diplomatic channels.

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SOURCE:AA
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