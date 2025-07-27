TÜRKİYE
Türkiye unveils its most powerful non-nuclear aerial bomb GAZAP
GAZAP and NEB-2 Ghost bombs introduced by Turkish Defense Ministry at IDEF 2025.
GAZAP is Türkiye’s most powerful non-nuclear aerial bomb, a 2,000 lb thermobaric weapon with massive destructive power and enhanced fragmentation. / Others
July 27, 2025

Türkiye unveiled its most powerful conventional aircraft bomb GAZAP, which has a warhead weighing 970 kilograms (2,000 pounds), at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul.

The bomb, designed by Türkiye's National Defense Ministry's research and development (R&D) center, disperses 10.16 fragment explosions per meter (3.2 feet) instead of 3 meters (9.8 feet), an official told Anadolu.

With its blast effect, the bomb has a very destructive capability, which can be dropped from an F-16 fighter jet.

"The R&D center has modified the explosive and filler design," the official said. "Qualification and certification processes are complete and ready for use."

NEB-2 Ghost "the best bunker-buster in the field"

Providing information on a separate bomb, NEB-2 Ghost, weighing 970 kg (2,000 pounds), the official noted that it is the "best bunker-buster in the field."

"Normally, in nuclear power plants, US-made missiles penetrate 2.4 m (7.8 ft) of C35 (standard concrete). NEB-2 penetrates 7 meters of C50 (three times stronger concrete than in nuclear power plants)," the official also said.

The bunker-buster bomb can also be dropped from an F-16 fighter jet.

As part of its aircraft test, NEB-2 bomb was dropped onto an island and penetrated 90 m (295 ft), causing landslides, gas leaks, and rock destruction on the island with a diameter of 160 m (524 ft), the official explained.

"The explosion, which normally takes 25 ms (milliseconds), was timed to 240 ms, making it more destructive," the official added.

The 17th edition of the six-day IDEF defence fair, which started Tuesday, is being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Ataturk Airport, WOW Hotel, and Atakoy Marina.

The event is organised by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation. Anadolu serves as the event's global communication partner.

