Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinians east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza as military vehicles opened fire in eastern areas of the city, a medical source said.

The killings occurred amid continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas that took effect on October 10, 2025.

The medical official said on Thursday that a man was shot near the Sheikh Nasser area close to what is known as the “Yellow Line” east of Khan Younis.

The “Yellow Line”, established under the ceasefire agreement, separates Israeli military occupation zones, covering more than 50 percent of Gaza’s territory, from areas to the west where Palestinians are permitted to move.

Witnesses said the shooting coincided with heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles positioned east of Khan Younis.