Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinians east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza as military vehicles opened fire in eastern areas of the city, a medical source said.
The killings occurred amid continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas that took effect on October 10, 2025.
The medical official said on Thursday that a man was shot near the Sheikh Nasser area close to what is known as the “Yellow Line” east of Khan Younis.
The “Yellow Line”, established under the ceasefire agreement, separates Israeli military occupation zones, covering more than 50 percent of Gaza’s territory, from areas to the west where Palestinians are permitted to move.
Witnesses said the shooting coincided with heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles positioned east of Khan Younis.
A second Palestinian was killed by Israeli gunfire in the same city, outside areas of Israeli military occupation, another medical source at Nasser Hospital said.
In the southern city of Rafah, Israeli forces continued demolishing residential buildings north of the city, where explosions were heard and plumes of smoke were seen rising, according to eyewitnesses.
Since the ceasefire took effect, Israeli forces have killed 492 Palestinians and wounded 1,356.
The agreement was supposed to end Israel’s two-year genocidal war that has killed more than 71,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000. The assault has left roughly 90 percent of civilian infrastructure in Gaza in ruins, with UN estimates placing reconstruction costs at about $70 billion.