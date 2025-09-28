AMERICAS
2 min read
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Cannons fired into the sea, amphibious vehicles landed ashore, while trucks transported Russian-made Pechora anti-aircraft missiles to the coast.
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Venezuelan coast guard patrols Caribbean as Maduro vows to deploy forces at 284 "battlefronts" nationwide amid rising tensions with US. / Reuters
September 28, 2025

Venezuela carried out military exercises in coastal areas on Saturday after the US deployed ships off its coast, stirring invasion fears.

Washington has deployed military vessels to the Caribbean based on claims of combatting drug trafficking, targeting at least three boats in recent weeks allegedly loaded with drugs from Venezuela, resulting in 14 fatalities.

Caracas denounces the US deployment, calling it a "military threat."

Saturday's exercises, in the northwest state of Falcon and the northeast state of Sucre, coincided with a government-ordered drill to prepare for natural disasters.

Video from state-run broadcaster VTV showed Venezuela's National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) moving military equipment near Cape San Roman, a coastal city about 27 kilometers (17 miles) south of Aruba.

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US

The exercise involved cannons being fired into the sea and amphibious vehicles being disembarked from a boat and moving onto shore.

RECOMMENDED

Trucks carried Russian-made Pechora anti-aircraft missiles to the area.

The military also led an exercise to occupy Patos Island, an uninhabited island near the border with Trinidad and Tobago, deploying helicopters and paratroopers.

And an anti-narcotics operation by the FANB in Sucre involved more than 5,200 troops, resulting in 30 arrests and ten boats seized, according to General Domingo Hernandez Larez.

Saturday also saw emergency drills being run throughout the country, with the first being an earthquake drill, especially pertinent given the country's two tremors above magnitude 6.0 earlier this week.

Explore
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report