The UN Security Council has condemned Israeli strikes on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in late March which led to the deaths of three Indonesian peacekeepers.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to Indonesia," the council said in a statement.

It said five others were wounded in the attacks and highlighted a series of incidents affecting UNIFIL positions, with peacekeepers harmed "against the backdrop of ongoing hostilities along the Blue Line."

"They wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured. They paid tribute to the dedication and service of all United Nations peacekeepers who risk their lives in the cause of international peace and security and expressed their deep appreciation to UNIFIL’s troop-contributing countries," the statement added.

Call for protection