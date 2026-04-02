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UN Security Council condemns Israeli attacks on UNIFIL in Lebanon
Council urges protection for UN peacekeepers amid ongoing hostilities, highlighting risks to UN forces along Blue Line.
UN Security Council condemns Israeli attacks on UNIFIL in Lebanon
UN Security Council calls for accountability after UNIFIL attacks [File] / AFP
April 2, 2026

The UN Security Council has condemned Israeli strikes on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in late March which led to the deaths of three Indonesian peacekeepers.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to Indonesia," the council said in a statement.

It said five others were wounded in the attacks and highlighted a series of incidents affecting UNIFIL positions, with peacekeepers harmed "against the backdrop of ongoing hostilities along the Blue Line."

"They wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured. They paid tribute to the dedication and service of all United Nations peacekeepers who risk their lives in the cause of international peace and security and expressed their deep appreciation to UNIFIL’s troop-contributing countries," the statement added.

Call for protection

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The council reaffirmed its full support for UNIFIL and called on all parties to guarantee the safety and security of its personnel, facilities and freedom of movement in accordance with international law.

It urged all sides to refrain from actions that could put peacekeepers at risk.

The statement stressed that peacekeepers must never be targeted and called for an investigation into the incidents through UNIFIL, while keeping the contributing country informed.

The council also called for the full implementation of Resolution 1701 and reiterated strong support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and unity.

RelatedTRT World - Indonesia calls for urgent UN meeting after UNIFIL soldiers killed amid Israel's invasion of Lebanon
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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