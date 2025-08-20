US
2 min read
Gabbard revokes 37 security clearances over Obama-era Russia intel report
US spy chief says officials ‘betrayed oath’ by politicising intelligence behind Russia-gate probe.
Gabbard revokes 37 security clearances over Obama-era Russia intel report
Gabbard revokes 37 security clearances over Obama-era Russia intel report [File] / AP
August 20, 2025

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced that security clearances for 37 current and former officials were revoked over allegations they politicised or mishandled intelligence, including in the Obama-ordered 2017 assessment on Russian influence in the US election.

According to an August 18 ODNI memo obtained by the New York Post, the officials’ access to classified systems, facilities, and materials was terminated "forthwith," with any government contracts or employment ended immediately.

Among those stripped of clearances were ex-Principal Deputy DNI Stephanie O’Sullivan and Vinh Nguyen, a former top aide under then-DNI James Clapper. Both worked on the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA), which asserted Russia favoured Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

The report has since been widely disputed.

Nguyen, who later became the NSA’s first chief AI officer under Trump, was cited in recent investigations as having played a role in drafting the ICA.

"Being entrusted with a security clearance is a privilege, not a right," Gabbard said.

"Those in the Intelligence Community who betray their oath to the Constitution and put their own interests ahead of the American people have broken the sacred trust they promised to uphold."

RECOMMENDED

The revoked clearances also include officials who signed a 2019 statement backing Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Samantha Vinograd, a Biden-era Homeland Security official, Andrew P. Miller, a former Obama NSC member, and Loren DeJonge Schulman, an ex-adviser to Susan Rice, were among those named.

Gabbard has declassified records showing that Clapper, then-CIA Director John Brennan, and then-FBI Director James Comey pushed the ICA despite warnings from veteran officers to exclude the now-debunked Steele dossier.

She has described the process as a "treasonous conspiracy" to undermine Trump’s 2016 win.

Since taking office, Gabbard has also released a House Intelligence Committee report challenging the Obama-era assessment.

A review by CIA Director John Ratcliffe described the ICA process as "chaotic," "unconventional," and potentially politically motivated.

The Department of Justice has opened a grand jury investigation into Brennan, Comey, and Clapper over the Russia-gate probe, according to US media.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks