Türkiye has pledged support for Nigeria's fight against terrorism, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying Ankara reviewed options for closer cooperation in military training and intelligence during talks with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We are ready to share Türkiye’s significant experience in counterterrorism,” Erdogan said, noting that terrorist groups, particularly in Africa’s Sahel region, pose a threat to the continent’s stability.

Addressing a joint press conference on Tuesday following the talks in Ankara, Erdogan said discussions also covered trade, energy, investment, education and the defence industry, reiterating both countries' commitment to achieving a $5 billion bilateral trade volume.

“Türkiye supports investments in Nigeria and welcomes cooperation between Turkish Petroleum Corporation, BOTAS (Turkish firm), and Nigerian energy firms,” he added, pointing to the African country’s potential as the continent’s largest oil and gas producer.



The Turkish president also underlined the significance of education in bilateral relations.



“We are pleased to host many Nigerian students in Türkiye,” Erdogan said, adding that a newly signed agreement would further strengthen educational cooperation.



He also welcomed the Nigerian delegation’s meetings with Türkiye’s leading defence firms during the visit.