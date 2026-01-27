TÜRKİYE
Türkiye backs Nigeria in counter-terrorism push as Erdogan hosts Tinubu
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is on an official visit to Türkiye from January 26 to 28.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with an official ceremony in Ankara, Türkiye, January 27, 2026. / AA
January 27, 2026

Türkiye has pledged support for Nigeria's fight against terrorism, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying Ankara reviewed options for closer cooperation in military training and intelligence during talks with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We are ready to share Türkiye’s significant experience in counterterrorism,” Erdogan said, noting that terrorist groups, particularly in Africa’s Sahel region, pose a threat to the continent’s stability.

Addressing a joint press conference on Tuesday following the talks in Ankara, Erdogan said discussions also covered trade, energy, investment, education and the defence industry, reiterating both countries' commitment to achieving a $5 billion bilateral trade volume.

“Türkiye supports investments in Nigeria and welcomes cooperation between Turkish Petroleum Corporation, BOTAS (Turkish firm), and Nigerian energy firms,” he added, pointing to the African country’s potential as the continent’s largest oil and gas producer.

The Turkish president also underlined the significance of education in bilateral relations.

“We are pleased to host many Nigerian students in Türkiye,” Erdogan said, adding that a newly signed agreement would further strengthen educational cooperation.

He also welcomed the Nigerian delegation’s meetings with Türkiye’s leading defence firms during the visit.

Earlier, Tinubu’s motorcade was greeted by 103 cavalry units on the avenue leading to the Presidential Complex, symbolising the 103rd anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

Erdogan personally welcomed Tinubu at the main entrance of the complex, where both leaders stood for the national anthems of the two countries, performed by a military band.

The two leaders posed for photographs in front of the national flags before proceeding to bilateral and inter-delegational talks.

Tinubu is on an official visit to Türkiye from January 26 to 28, during which the two sides are expected to sign cooperation agreements and hold meetings with business and defence industry leaders to deepen strategic ties.

Tinubu's visit will include meetings focusing on a review of Türkiye-Nigeria relations, an exchange of views on regional and international issues, and the signing of agreements aimed at further strengthening cooperation, Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran said in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He added that a roundtable meeting between Tinubu and business leaders, as well as discussions with representatives of the defence industry, would take place on the sidelines of the visit.

