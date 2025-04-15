On March 27th, 2025, Lebanese Defence Minister Michel Menassa and his Syrian counterpart, Mourhaf Abou Qasra signed a security agreement in Jeddah. The accord to enhance border coordination and address military threats came after deadly border clashes that left 10 people dead.

The officials gathered in Jeddah under the sponsorship of Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman to sign a long-awaited border demarcation agreement, marking what may be a turning point in the complicated history of relations between the two neighbours.

The deal includes plans for legal committees and joint mechanisms to improve security and stability along their shared border. Border tensions flared earlier in March after Syria’s new authorities accused the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah of abducting three soldiers into Lebanon and killing them.

For decades, the absence of a clearly defined border has enabled smuggling, empowered armed groups, and allowed Syria to maintain a grip on Lebanese politics.

Though Syrian troops officially withdrew in 2005 following the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri—a murder widely attributed to Damascus—Syria never entirely relinquished control. It continued to exercise influence through political proxies, intelligence networks, and economic levers.

Syria entered Lebanon in 1976 during the civil war and solidified its presence through the 1989 Taif Agreement . For nearly 15 years, over 14,000 Syrian troops and intelligence agents occupied Lebanon under Assad’s regime.

For much of modern history, Lebanon’s relationship with Syria has been characterised by domination. The Syrian-Lebanese Higher Council (SLHC) institutionalised power imbalance, while critics of Syria were met with exile, marginalisation, or assassination.

Formed in 1991, under the so-called “Treaty of Brotherhood, Cooperation, and Coordination,” the Syrian-Lebanese Higher Council was presented as a framework to formalise relations between two neighboring states emerging from war.

Related From Lebanon to Syria: Iran's zero-sum game in its own backyard

Key decisions—ranging from security appointments to economic policies —were no longer the sole prerogative of the Lebanese state, but subject to “consultation,” often meaning pre-approval from Damascus. Far from a bilateral partnership, the council became a mechanism of control, ensuring that Lebanon’s post-war political order served Syrian interests first.

Despite the withdrawal of Syrian troops in 2005, Damascus’s influence persisted—primarily through the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, which filled the power vacuum, maintaining Syria’s grip over Lebanon through its military presence and political influence.

Now, with the fall of Bashar al Assad in late 2024 and a new government in place in Damascus, some hope that ties can be rebuilt on mutual respect, on the basis of state-to-state diplomacy, rather than coercion.

Any genuine shift in relations will require Lebanon to dismantle the remnants of Syrian control, beginning with the abolition of the SLHC and ensure that future relations with Syria are based on diplomacy—not backdoor deals and foreign influence.

A key step toward ending Syrian influence is dealing with the Ba’ath Party in Lebanon. For decades, it claimed to be an independent political party, but in reality, it was just an extension of the Syrian regime, used to manipulate Lebanon’s internal affairs.

Following the fall of Bashar al Assad on December 8, 2024, Syria’s new transitional government moved quickly to dissolve the Ba’ath Party on January 29, 2025. The ban was officially declared under Syria’s new interim constitution, signed by President Ahmed al Sharaa on March 13, 2025.

If Syria itself has outlawed the Ba’ath Party, Lebanon must follow suit. The party should be banned from Lebanese politics, and its members should be prevented from running in elections under new names. The days of Syrian-backed parties controlling Lebanon must end.

Related Türkiye vows continued support for Lebanon, Syria

Different Damascus?

For the past three months, Syria’s new leadership has shown genuine goodwill toward Lebanon. Unlike the old regime, which saw Lebanon as a province of Greater Syria, the new government has taken steps to prove it respects Lebanese sovereignty.