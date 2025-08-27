POLITICS
2 min read
South Africa slams US for embracing white Afrikaners, brands it 'apartheid 2.0'
A first group of around 50 Afrikaners — descendants of the first European settlers of South Africa — were flown to the United States on a chartered plane in May. Others have reportedly followed in smaller numbers and on regular commercial flights.
South Africa slams US for embracing white Afrikaners, brands it 'apartheid 2.0'
FILE - The "refugee programme is preferential treatment of Afrikaners in South Africa to enter the US", Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said. / AP
August 27, 2025

Washington's preferential treatment of white Afrikaners for resettlement into the United States is "apartheid 2.0", South Africa's foreign minister said.

US President Donald Trump's administration in May offered refugee status to the minority white Afrikaner community, claiming they were victims of discrimination and even "genocide", which the Pretoria government strongly denies.

The "refugee programme is preferential treatment of Afrikaners in South Africa to enter the US", Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"And you know, with our history... preferential treatment of a particular privileged group, the Afrikaners, who are not running away from any genocide in this country, is definitely apartheid 2.0," he said.

RelatedTRT Global - South Africa challenges US 'white genocide' claims ahead of Trump-Ramaphosa talks

A first group of around 50 Afrikaners — descendants of the first European settlers of South Africa — were flown to the United States on a chartered plane in May.

Others have reportedly followed in smaller numbers and on regular commercial flights.

RECOMMENDED

Mainly Afrikaner-led governments imposed the race-based apartheid system that denied South Africa's black majority political and economic rights until it was voted out in the first all-race election in 1994.

Trump essentially halted refugee arrivals after taking office in January, but has made an exception for the Afrikaners despite Pretoria's insistence that they do not face persecution.

The United States is reportedly applying for visas for around 30 people from a Christian NGO based in Kenya to come to South Africa to fast-track the processing of Afrikaner applications for resettlement.

"There is no obligation, no duty for the South African government to assist the US government with this refugee programme," Lamola said.

RelatedTRT Global - US welcomes 59 white South Africans as refugees

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod