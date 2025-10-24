MIDDLE EAST
Israel pushes further into Syria
Israeli military posts in the occupied Golan Heights
Graphic Artist: Enes Danis, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
October 24, 2025

Israel has expanded its illegal occupation of Syria’s Golan Heights, seizing parts of the UN-monitored buffer zone in breach of a 1974 agreement with Damascus. Since December 2024, it has pushed deeper into Syrian territory, forcing families from their homes, demolishing property and unlawfully transferring detainees to Israel in acts considered war crimes.

  • Israel built 10 military posts inside Syria between December 2024 and July 2025

  • In the past three months, that number has surged to 19

  • One post lies just 40km from Damascus

