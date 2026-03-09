Washington, DC — Ever since the US and Israel began their war on Iran, targeting Iranian leadership, military sites, nuclear facilities, civilian areas including the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Tehran has launched widespread retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the Gulf region.

The Iranian retaliation has targeted US military assets, energy infrastructure, civilian facilities, and other sites in multiple Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states — such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait — that host US military bases or have close ties with Washington, as well as Iraq.

While Tehran has also pummeled Israel, missiles have also traversed Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Some attacks remain unclaimed by Tehran , which alleges Israeli false flag operations intended to incite chaos and encourage Arab nations to participate in the US-Israel war on Iran that has already left over 1,300 Iranians dead, including some 150 schoolgirls.

Despite hosting US troops and assets, GCC states feel that America has not provided adequate protection against Iranian attacks. Some Arab officials have publicly voiced anger over this, arguing that US defences prioritised American and Israeli interests over Gulf security.

This has led to broader concerns about the value of US alliances, with some Gulf officials reviewing contracts and considering invoking force majeure clauses due to economic strain from the war.

Public figures, like former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki al-Faisal and UAE billionaire Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, have criticised the war as "Netanyahu's war," implying hawkish Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu influenced US actions at the expense of regional stability.

Experts suggest when it comes to arming Israel and its Gulf allies, the US employs a weapons "hierarchy".

"Israel receives approximately $3.8 billion annually in grant military assistance, access to the most advanced US systems, including modified F-35s, co-development arrangements, pre-positioned US equipment on its soil, and a statutory commitment to maintain its 'qualitative military edge' over all regional neighbours — including Gulf states," George Bisharat, a professor of law and a prominent commentator on Middle East affairs, tells TRT World.

"Gulf nations buy American weapons, often in huge quantities, but these are commercial transactions, not grants — and they come with conditions Israel never faces," he adds.

Weapons US sends to Israel

Most of the weapons that the US sends to Israel are in the form of military aid, with a minimal share paid for by Tel Aviv.

The US sends $3.8 billion to Israel every year in military aid, but this is just a baseline.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, a US-based think tank, Washington has sent up to $21 billion to Israel since the start of the genocide in Gaza in October 2023.

In January 2026, the US approved a $6.67 billion arms sale to Israel, a few weeks before both countries launched a war against Iran. Last week, the Trump administration approved a possible $151.8 million weapons sale to Israel, invoking "emergency" authority to waive congressional review requirements.

Washington provides Israel with various types of weaponry, including F-15 and F-16 fighters, precision-guided bombs (JDAM kits, bunker busters), and Hellfire missiles.

In addition, Israel is the only country in the region that possesses F-35 fighter aircraft. It also has access to the War Reserve Stockpile Ammunition-Israel (WRSA-I), a US-owned depot located within Israel for emergency use.

Washington also provides assistance from the annual military aid in maintaining Israel's defences, including the Iron Dome, David's Sling, and Arrow systems.

However, these facilities are not accessible to the US's Gulf allies.

Gulf states primarily purchase arms from the US, receiving minimal military aid, unlike Israel.

In January 2026, the US approved $9 billion of weapon sales to Saudi Arabia. In 2025, both countries agreed to a historic arms deal worth about $142 billion.

According to Congressional data, Qatar —the largest single investor in the US — has bought about $47.9 billion in arms since 2010.

Other US security partners like Kuwait and Bahrain also spend tens of billions on weapons sales.

The US sells F-15 fighter aircraft to Gulf nations, primarily Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and F-16 aircraft, primarily to the UAE.

To date, no Gulf state has access to the US's F-35 fighters.

A proposed deal involving Saudi Arabia faces numerous restrictions and is not yet secured. Israel is currently the only country in the region with access to these stealth fighter jets.

Washington also sells Boeing AH-64 Apache helicopters to all Gulf nations.

In defence systems, the US sells Patriot missile systems and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) to all Gulf nations.

The disparity in US support for Israel versus Gulf allies highlights a "clear hierarchy," says Bisharat.

"There is no co-development, no comparable intelligence integration, no equivalent political protection. The US-Israel relationship is structural. The Gulf relationship is transactional."

Iranian strikes across GCC

In the lead-up to the US-Israel war on Iran, several GCC leaders had cautioned the US against escalating with Iran, warning of severe regional consequences for security and economies — including their own.

These pleas, reportedly made in January 2026 during US military buildups, were largely disregarded, amplifying feelings of betrayal as the predicted fallout materialised.