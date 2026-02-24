Türkiye sees digital sovereignty in the defence sector as an inseparable part of its national security, the nation’s president said on Tuesday, adding: "Türkiye now designs its own technology, produces its own software, and exports its products to the entire world."

Speaking at a ceremony for the Sancar, a new Turkish unmanned naval vehicle, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "The Sancar enhances our unmanned capabilities at sea, boosting our security, effectiveness, and surveillance capacity."

The Sancar — the first unmanned naval vehicle — has been developed by Turkish defence firm Havelsan and shipyard Yonca for the needs of modern navies.

Havelsan has used ADVENT ROTA (Network Supported Data Integrated Combat Management System) as the mission system.

During the ceremony, Havelsan's new facilities were also inaugurated.