Full independence cannot be considered separately from technological independence, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Türkiye's Erdogan links digital sovereignty to national security at Sancar UAV launch
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says digital sovereignty is inseparable from national security as Türkiye unveils the Sancar unmanned naval vehicle. / Anadolu Agency
February 24, 2026

Türkiye sees digital sovereignty in the defence sector as an inseparable part of its national security, the nation’s president said on Tuesday, adding: "Türkiye now designs its own technology, produces its own software, and exports its products to the entire world."

Speaking at a ceremony for the Sancar, a new Turkish unmanned naval vehicle, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "The Sancar enhances our unmanned capabilities at sea, boosting our security, effectiveness, and surveillance capacity."

The Sancar the first unmanned naval vehicle — has been developed by Turkish defence firm Havelsan and shipyard Yonca for the needs of modern navies.

Havelsan has used ADVENT ROTA (Network Supported Data Integrated Combat Management System) as the mission system.

During the ceremony, Havelsan's new facilities were also inaugurated.

Erdogan stressed that Havelsan's investments are a continuation of strategic moves that will enhance the comprehensive capacity and impact of the Turkish defence ecosystem.

When completed, Havelsan's complex will be Europe's largest production and integration facility for simulation technologies, he added.

Erdogan said a country cannot talk about a secure future if its software is not national, as full independence cannot be considered separately from technological independence.

He added that Türkiye now applies a detection, diagnosis, and attack model using its local and national technology.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
