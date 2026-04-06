The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has urged governments to respect the rules of war in word and deed after US President Donald Trump ratcheted up his rhetoric against Iran by threatening to rain down "hell" on Tehran.

"States must respect and ensure respect for the rules of war in both what they say and what they do," Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement on Monday.

"The world cannot succumb to a political culture that prioritises death over life."

She also said deliberate threats, in rhetoric or action, against essential civilian infrastructure and nuclear facilities must not become the new norm in warfare.

The ICRC statement referred to hostilities in the Middle East but did not name any governments.