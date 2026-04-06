The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has urged governments to respect the rules of war in word and deed after US President Donald Trump ratcheted up his rhetoric against Iran by threatening to rain down "hell" on Tehran.
"States must respect and ensure respect for the rules of war in both what they say and what they do," Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement on Monday.
"The world cannot succumb to a political culture that prioritises death over life."
She also said deliberate threats, in rhetoric or action, against essential civilian infrastructure and nuclear facilities must not become the new norm in warfare.
The ICRC statement referred to hostilities in the Middle East but did not name any governments.
Power plants, water systems, hospitals, roads, bridges, homes, schools and universities have all come under fire in a conflict that began with US-Israeli attacks on Iran at the end of February and has led Iran to hit targets across the region.
"Most alarming are potential threats to nuclear facilities. Any miscalculation can cause irreversible consequences for generations to come. I urgently call on parties to spare civilians and civilian objects in all military operations. It is their obligation under international humanitarian law."
In his latest ultimatum to Iran, Trump has threatened to hit Iranian power plants and bridges unless it makes a deal by the end of Tuesday that would allow traffic to start moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for energy supplies.
Israel on Monday struck Iran's largest petrochemical complex, Israel's defence minister said.