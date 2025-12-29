WORLD
1 min read
Multiple deadly shootings hit Ecuador
Ecuador has seen a surge in violence by gangs allegedly linked to Mexican and Colombian cartels.
Multiple deadly shootings hit Ecuador
FILE PHOTO: Ecuador has seen a surge in violence by gangs. / Reuters
December 29, 2025

Multiple gunmen killed six people, including a two-year-old girl, after shooting up a beachside boardwalk in southwestern Ecuador, police said.

Three others were wounded in the attack on Sunday in the popular whale-watching destination Puerto Lopez after men in a van and on two motorcycles opened fire on the boardwalk before fleeing.

It was the third deadly attack in the city this weekend, with a total death toll of nine, local media reports said.

The whereabouts of the shooters were unknown, with initial reports pointing to a motive of an internal dispute between criminal groups, police said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

Ecuador has seen a surge in violence by gangs allegedly linked to Mexican and Colombian cartels.

Hardline policies instituted by its president, Daniel Noboa, have done little to stem the tide of violence to date.

Killings and clashes in neighbourhoods and public spaces are commonplace, and the country is on track to end the year with a record rate of 52 homicides per 100,000 residents, according to the Geneva-based Organised Crime Observatory.

RelatedTRT World - 27 inmates found hanged in Ecuador prison after riot as gang violence escalates
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar