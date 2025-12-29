Multiple gunmen killed six people, including a two-year-old girl, after shooting up a beachside boardwalk in southwestern Ecuador, police said.

Three others were wounded in the attack on Sunday in the popular whale-watching destination Puerto Lopez after men in a van and on two motorcycles opened fire on the boardwalk before fleeing.

It was the third deadly attack in the city this weekend, with a total death toll of nine, local media reports said.

The whereabouts of the shooters were unknown, with initial reports pointing to a motive of an internal dispute between criminal groups, police said in a statement.