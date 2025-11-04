AFRICA
2 min read
Qatar condemns RSF atrocities in Sudan’s Al Fasher
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim urged immediate action to end paramilitary RSF atrocities and restore stability and unity across Sudan’s conflict zones.
Qatar condemns RSF atrocities in Sudan’s Al Fasher
Sheikh Tamim reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to Sudan’s unity and territorial integrity. [File photo] / Reuters
November 4, 2025

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani condemned atrocities committed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Al Fasher, the capital of Sudan’s North Darfur state, calling for an immediate political solution to end the long-standing conflict.

“We express our collective shock at the horrific atrocities committed in the city of Al Fasher in Sudan’s Darfur region and reaffirm our condemnation of these acts in the strongest terms,” Tamim said in his opening remarks at the inauguration of the Second World Summit for Social Development in the capital Doha on Tuesday.

On October 26, the RSF captured the city of Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, and committed ethnic-based massacres against civilians, according to local and international organisations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the geographical partition of Sudan.

“Sudan has endured the horrors of this conflict for over two and a half years. It is time to bring it to an end and reach a political solution that safeguards Sudan’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” the Qatari emir said.

RECOMMENDED

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a civil war that has killed thousands of people, displaced millions of others and led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

RelatedTRT World - RSF drone strike kills dozens in Sudan's North Kordofan province

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios